Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

RANI opened at $3.76 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

