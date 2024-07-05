Rarible Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Rarible has a market cap of $42.03 million and $995,419.62 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

