Raymond James Begins Coverage on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

AxoGen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $334.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.11. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

