RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.74

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.74 and traded as high as C$105.62. RB Global shares last traded at C$104.33, with a volume of 72,300 shares traded.
RB Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$103.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.92.
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current year.
RB Global Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global
In related news, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Baron Concors purchased 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$992,911.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,937 shares of company stock worth $1,099,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
