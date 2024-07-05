Regal Rexnord (RRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regal Rexnord (NYSE: RRX):

7/4/2024 – Regal Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Regal Rexnord is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Regal Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Regal Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2024 – Regal Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Regal Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2024 – Regal Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Regal Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Regal Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RRX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. 273,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,859. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

