Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $341.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average is $300.50. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

