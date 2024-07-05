Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92. 265,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 346,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

