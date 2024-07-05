Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Financial Comparison

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$215.79 million ($3.24) -2.50 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 32.33 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -1.22

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Replimune Group and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -48.62% -39.47% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,720.76% -2,741.89% -253.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Replimune Group and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 106.02%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 162.30%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats Replimune Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group



Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Cyclo Therapeutics



Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

