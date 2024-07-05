Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 187 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of ESAB worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ESAB by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ESAB by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 363,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

About ESAB



ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.



