Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 335 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,782,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.