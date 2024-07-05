Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 506 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.