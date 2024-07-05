Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,714 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.31. 1,637,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.