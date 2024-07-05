Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 228 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 0.2 %

BC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. 1,047,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,900. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.