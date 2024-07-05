Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 322 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

