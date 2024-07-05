Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 583 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 2,250,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

