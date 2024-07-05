Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,775,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $59.88. 1,957,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,298. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

