Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $301,890,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,380,000 after acquiring an additional 886,697 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.38. 1,378,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

