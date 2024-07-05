Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 578,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $139.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

