Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.70 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.64% of Ziff Davis worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,499. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.