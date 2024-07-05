Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.03 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Iridium Communications worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 445,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,953. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $61.69.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

