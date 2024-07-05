Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.77 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 679,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Barclays reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

