Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.78 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $495.24. The stock had a trading volume of 382,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,269. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

