Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

ANET stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,277. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.