Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,368. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.