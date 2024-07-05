Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 171 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

