Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 580 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

