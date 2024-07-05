ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 7.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 258,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 153,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

