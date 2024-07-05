Reviewing Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) & AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AAON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A AAON $1.17 billion 6.06 $177.62 million $2.15 40.10

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% AAON 15.44% 25.84% 19.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Montana Technologies and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 0 2 0 3.00

AAON has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given AAON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Summary

AAON beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.