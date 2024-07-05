Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $854.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.34 or 0.99942260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00063498 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0013295 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,381.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

