RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.