RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RSF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
