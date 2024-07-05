RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of RLI worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

RLI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 228,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.