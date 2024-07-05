Robert W. Baird Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $661.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $645.00 to $661.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.82.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $606.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.39. Synopsys has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,232 shares of company stock valued at $21,436,741. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

