Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.72. Approximately 661,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,917,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.