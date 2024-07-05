Roma Green Finance Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 8th (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Roma Green Finance’s (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 8th. Roma Green Finance had issued 3,075,460 shares in its IPO on January 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,301,840 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Roma Green Finance Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $0.57 on Friday. Roma Green Finance has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roma Green Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

