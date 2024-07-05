Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 520

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WOSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 493.75 ($6.25).

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.36) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 789 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 950.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 427.16.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

