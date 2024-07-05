Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

