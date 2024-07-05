Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,730 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,725,297 shares in the company, valued at $64,289,756.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

NYSE:PEO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

