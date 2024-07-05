SALT Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $8,278.07 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.53 or 0.99992700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00064073 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01695785 USD and is down -16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,349.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

