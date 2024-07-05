Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $205.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

