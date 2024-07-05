Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $166.20

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €166.20 ($178.71) and last traded at €181.00 ($194.62), with a volume of 5778 shares. The stock had previously closed at €173.60 ($186.67).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €243.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

