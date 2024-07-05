SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.