Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Down 0.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.46. 129,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 248,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.7539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

