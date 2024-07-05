Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.60

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 980638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is presently -2,727.27%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

