Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.01. 3,293,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.