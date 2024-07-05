SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,836,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $74.51. 14,912,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,632,258. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

