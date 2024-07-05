SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.