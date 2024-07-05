SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $203.53. The company had a trading volume of 761,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,906. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.