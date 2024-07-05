SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

