SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 7,630,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

