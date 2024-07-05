SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.69. 571,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

